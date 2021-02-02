United Parcel Service Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Parcel Service (UPS):

-EPS: -$3.75 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $2.33 billion or $2.66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.14 per share -Revenue: $24.90 billion in Q4 vs. $20.57 billion in the same period last year.

