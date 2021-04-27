Markets
United Parcel Service Q1 Earnings Rise, Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) today reported first-quarter net income of $4.792 billion or $5.47 per share compared with $965 million or $1.11 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings and revenue surpassed the Street estimates.

Excluding items. adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 27% year-over-year to $22.908 billion from 18.035 billion last year.

UPS posted adjusted revenue of $22.687 billion in the first quarter, beating the consensus estimate at $20.49 billion.

Looking forward, the company has not provided earnings or revenue outlook, citing continued economic uncertainty. However, UPS has reaffirmed its full-year capital allocation plans.

