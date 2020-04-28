US Markets
UPS

United Parcel Service pulls 2020 forecast on pandemic uncertainties

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc pulled its full-year earnings forecast and posted a 13% fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as coronavirus-driven lockdowns disrupted its business.

April 28 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N pulled its full-year earnings forecast and posted a 13% fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as coronavirus-driven lockdowns disrupted its business.

Atlanta-based UPS said net income fell to $965 million, or $1.11 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.11 billion, or $1.28 share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.1% to $18.04 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular