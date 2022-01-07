United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for United Parcel Service:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$8.0b ÷ (US$66b - US$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, United Parcel Service has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Logistics industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for United Parcel Service compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United Parcel Service here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at United Parcel Service, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 29% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On United Parcel Service's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for United Parcel Service. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 121% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

