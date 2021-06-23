United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on United Parcel Service is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$6.5b ÷ (US$63b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, United Parcel Service has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Logistics industry average of 11% it's much better.

NYSE:UPS Return on Capital Employed June 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for United Parcel Service compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United Parcel Service here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of United Parcel Service's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 28% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From United Parcel Service's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that United Parcel Service is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 125% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

