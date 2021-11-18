United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $207.85, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UPS was $207.85, representing a -5.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.24 and a 34.3% increase over the 52 week low of $154.76.

UPS is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Southwest Airlines Company (LUV). UPS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.42. Zacks Investment Research reports UPS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.72%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ups Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UPS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UPS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 5.89% over the last 100 days. XLI has the highest percent weighting of UPS at 4.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.