United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.73, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UPS was $164.73, representing a -7.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.01 and a 100.89% increase over the 52 week low of $82.

UPS is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL). UPS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.26. Zacks Investment Research reports UPS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.64%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UPS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UPS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 32.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UPS at 8.36%.

