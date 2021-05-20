United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.99% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $214.35, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UPS was $214.35, representing a -2.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $219.59 and a 123.98% increase over the 52 week low of $95.70.

UPS is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Southwest Airlines Company (LUV). UPS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.99. Zacks Investment Research reports UPS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.22%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UPS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UPS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UPS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 25.73% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of UPS at 8.34%.

