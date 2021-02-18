United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.99% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UPS was $161, representing a -9.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.01 and a 96.34% increase over the 52 week low of $82.

UPS is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL). UPS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports UPS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.93%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UPS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UPS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UPS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

iShares Trust (IYJ)

iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 24.79% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of UPS at 7.48%.

