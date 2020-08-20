Dividends
UPS

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $160.34, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UPS was $160.34, representing a -1.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.70 and a 95.54% increase over the 52 week low of $82.

UPS is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL). UPS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.03. Zacks Investment Research reports UPS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.44%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UPS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UPS as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IYT)
  • Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 41.26% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of UPS at 8.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular