United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B (UPS) Declares $1.62 Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.62 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $175.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3457 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.61%, a decrease of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 598,680K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B is 198.71. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from its latest reported closing price of 175.83.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B is 101,376MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,038K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,662K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 14.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,181K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,841K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,871K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,591K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,375K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,642K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,788K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,533K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 1.51% over the last quarter.

United Parcel Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

