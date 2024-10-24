United Parcel Service Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.539 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $1.127 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.503 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $22.2 billion from $21.1 billion last year.

United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.539 Bln. vs. $1.127 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $22.2 Bln vs. $21.1 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.