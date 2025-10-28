United Parcel Service Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.311 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.539 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.475 billion or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $21.415 billion from $22.245 billion last year.

United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.311 Bln. vs. $1.539 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $21.415 Bln vs. $22.245 Bln last year.

