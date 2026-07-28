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United Parcel Service Inc. Q2 Income Drops

July 28, 2026 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $604 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $1.283 billion, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.495 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $22.834 billion from $21.221 billion last year.

United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $604 Mln. vs. $1.283 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $22.834 Bln vs. $21.221 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.22 Full year revenue guidance: $ 91.2 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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