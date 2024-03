Corrects typo in paragraph 2

March 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service UPS.N on Tuesday forecast better-than-expected 2026 consolidated revenue between $108 billion and $114 billion.

Analysts were expecting $102.12 billion, according to LSEG data.

