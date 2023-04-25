News & Insights

Markets
UPS

United Parcel Service Drops 9% On Lower Earnings, Tepid Outlook

April 25, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of logistics solutions provider United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) are falling more than 9% after reporting lower profit as well revenue, hurt by decline in volume. The company now sees full-year revenue at the low end of its previously provided outlook.

"In the first quarter, deceleration in U.S. retail sales resulted in lower volume than we anticipated, and we faced ongoing demand weakness in Asia," said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer.

The company reported a profit of $1.895 billion or $2.19 per share for the first quarter. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.904 billion or $2.20 per share, 27.9% down from last year. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $2.21 per share.

Quarterly revenue declined 6% to $22.9 billion from $24.4 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $23.01 billion.

For the full year, UPS now expects revenue to be at the low end of its previously guided range $97.0 billion-$99.4 billion. Analysts see revenue of $98.14 billion for the year.

UPS, currently at $177.70, has been trading in the range of $154.87-$209.39 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.