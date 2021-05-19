United Parcel Service About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (UPS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/21, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.02, payable on 6/9/21. As a percentage of UPS's recent stock price of $212.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UPS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPS's low point in its 52 week range is $95.70 per share, with $219.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $211.06.

In Wednesday trading, United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

