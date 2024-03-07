United Parcel Service a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 4.27% Yield (UPS)

The annualized dividend paid by United Parcel Service Inc is $6.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UPS, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
SCHL Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.