United Overseas Bank (UOVEF) Price Target Increased by 10.72% to 30.25

The average one-year price target for United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEF) has been revised to $30.25 / share. This is an increase of 10.72% from the prior estimate of $27.32 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.82 to a high of $33.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.17% from the latest reported closing price of $22.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Overseas Bank. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 21.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UOVEF is 0.49%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.10% to 154,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,861K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,211K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOVEF by 0.92% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 11,317K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,827K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOVEF by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,111K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,654K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOVEF by 7.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,209K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,055K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOVEF by 0.75% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 7,143K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOVEF by 2.31% over the last quarter.

