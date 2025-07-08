Markets

United Overseas Bank Issues Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

July 08, 2025 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Overseas Bank, on Tuesday, reported that a total of 200,000 shares were purchased, and cancelled through market acquisition. Cumulative number of shares purchased to date was 8,566,400.

United Overseas Bank has a global network of 500 branches and offices across 19 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, United Overseas Bank operates through head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices throughout the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.