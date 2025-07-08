United Overseas Bank Issues Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

(RTTNews) - United Overseas Bank, on Tuesday, reported that a total of 200,000 shares were purchased, and cancelled through market acquisition. Cumulative number of shares purchased to date was 8,566,400.

United Overseas Bank has a global network of 500 branches and offices across 19 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, United Overseas Bank operates through head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices throughout the region.

