United Overseas Australia Shares AGM Results

May 28, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

United Overseas Australia Ltd (AU:UOS) has released an update.

United Overseas Australia Ltd has disclosed the results of its 20th Annual General Meeting, which took place on May 28, 2024. The announcement includes reports concerning its subsidiary, UOA Development Bhd, as presented to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd. Investors seeking more information have been directed to contact Mr. Stuart Third, the company secretary.

