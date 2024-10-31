United Overseas Australia Optimizes Share Distribution Across Markets

United Overseas Australia Ltd (AU:UOS) has released an update.

United Overseas Australia Ltd has announced a net transfer of 77,400 shares between the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX), maintaining a total of over 1.65 billion shares. The transfer resulted in a slight increase in the ASX listing and a corresponding decrease in the SGX listing. This strategic movement reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its share distribution across key markets.

