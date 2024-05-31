United Overseas Australia Adjusts ASX/SGX Shares

United Overseas Australia Ltd (AU:UOS) has released an update.

United Overseas Australia Ltd has announced a significant transfer of shares between the ASX and SGX exchanges, resulting in a closing balance of 323,618,648 shares on ASX and 1,292,883,727 shares on SGX, maintaining their total share count at 1,616,502,375. The company’s movement reflects a strategic reallocation within the dual listings on the Australian and Singaporean markets.

