United orders 50 new Airbus long-range jets to replace Boeing 757s

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O said on Tuesday it has ordered 50 of Airbus SE's AIR.PA long-range A321XLR jets to replace 53 Boeing 757s beginning in 2024, becoming the latest U.S. airline to ink a deal for the European planemaker's newest passenger jet.

United is still open to ordering a potential new twin-aisle plane from Boeing Co BA.N if the U.S. planemaker decides to launch the aircraft, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella told reporters.

Boeing has delayed a decision on the new aircraft until 2020 while it deals with the ongoing global grounding of its 737 MAX jets following two fatal crashes.

