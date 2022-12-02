United Natural (UNFI) to Post Q1 Earnings: Things to Note

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it releases first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Dec 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,489 million, suggesting a rise of 7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.14 per share, indicating a 17.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The food company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average. UNFI delivered an earnings surprise of 1.6% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

United Natural’s is benefiting from e-commerce strength thanks to increased digital solutions offered by the company. The company is on track to undertake growth initiatives under its future pillar, which includes brands, professional services and fresh. The top line has been gaining on the back of inflation and new business from current and new customers, including benefits from cross-selling.



United Natural’s Fuel the Future strategy, including six pillars — fulfill power in scale, unlock customer experience, taste the future, UNFI pride, retail optimization and earn results, bodes well. Management is on track to increase market share via network optimization, solid innovation and a better customer experience. These upsides are likely to have contributed to the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 performance.



That being said, United Natural is witnessing the adverse impact of a broad-based inflationary environment. The company is also bearing the brunt of lower volumes and a tight labor market. We believe that the persistence of such high costs might have been a headwind in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



United Natural currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.58% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10 suggests an increase of 19.7% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Casey's General’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for CASY’s revenues is pegged at $4.16 billion, indicating an increase of 27.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Casey's General has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.



Rent the Runway RENT currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents per share suggests an improvement of 83.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Rent the Runway’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $73.1 million, suggesting a rise of 23.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. RENT delivered an earnings beat of 18.5% in the last reported quarter.



Fastenal FAST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 42 cents suggests an increase of 5% from the year-ago quarter.



Fastenal’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a rise of 9.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FAST delivered an earnings beat of 4.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

