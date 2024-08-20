United Natural (UNFI) Stock Down More Than 15% YTD: Here's Why

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is in a tight spot thanks to macroeconomic headwinds like inflationary pressures. The leading provider of fresh, branded and owned brand products is facing weakness in the retail business, which is hurting its performance.



These downsides have been hurting United Natural’s performance, as seen in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Unimpressively, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ fiscal 2024 earnings of 6 cents suggests a decline of 97.3% from the year-ago period’s level.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have declined 16.7% year to date against the industry’s 0.2% growth. The stock underperformed the Zacks Consumer Staple sector’s growth of 6.6%. Let’s delve deeper.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tough Macro-Economic Environment Hurts

The company has been witnessing a challenging industry backdrop in the past few quarters. Consumers are buying less to manage their budgets and shifting away from traditional grocery stores, possibly seeking more affordable options like discount stores, bulk buys or online shopping. These factors hurt the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, as the top and the bottom line declined year over year and sales fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Quarterly net sales inched down 0.1% to $7,498 million. The downside stemmed from lower unit volumes. Chains, Independent retailers and Retail registered a sales decline of 1.2%, 3.1% and 4.5%, respectively, in the quarter. United Natural’s bottom line slumped 81.5% to 10 cents per share from 54 cents reported in the year-ago period.

Retail Business Challenges

UNFI has been bearing the brunt of weakness in the Retail business for a while. In third-quarter fiscal 2024, sales in the retail segment declined 4.5% year over year. The company’s retail business continues to experience challenges at the top line due to significant price sensitivity among consumers in the retail markets. We note that factors like economic pressures, reduced government assistance, changing consumer behavior and increased competition are affecting consumer spending.

Margin Pressures

United Natural has been battling margin pressure for a while now. Its gross margin contracted 10 basis points to 13.7% in the fiscal third quarter, excluding the non-cash LIFO charge in both periods. The downside was caused by reduced levels of procurement gains stemming from decelerating inflation and a reduced retail gross margin. We believe that persistent margin pressure is likely to keep impacting United Natural’s profitability.

Better-Ranked Staple Bets

The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, which distributes specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal year sales and earnings indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicate growth of 26.3% and 88.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported level.



Nomad Foods NOMD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, manufactures and distributes frozen foods. NOMD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.3% and 11.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported level.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.