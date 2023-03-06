United Natural (UNFI) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Mar 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,812 million, suggesting a rise of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.38 per share, indicating a 22.1% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The food company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9% on average. UNFI reported a negative earnings surprise of 0.9% in the last reported quarter.

United Natural has been benefiting from its Fuel the Future strategy, including six pillars — fulfill power in scale, unlock customer experience, taste the future, UNFI pride, retail optimization and earn results. The company is on track to undertake growth initiatives under its future pillar, including brands, professional services and fresh.



United Natural’s is benefiting from e-commerce strength thanks to increased digital solutions offered by the company. Management is on track to roll out additional marketing and analytics capabilities to improve customers’ brand experience. These upsides are likely to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance.



United Natural has been witnessing a challenging industry backdrop due to inflation, supply-chain issues and changing consumer preferences. We believe that the persistence of such hurdles might have been a headwind in the quarter to be reported.

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



United Natural currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right elements to beat on earnings this time around.



Casey's General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +8.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decrease of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Casey's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.37 billion, indicating an increase of 10.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2% on average.



Foot Locker FL currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for FL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which suggests a decline of 8.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Foot Locker’s earnings has been unchanged at 51 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates a 69.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



