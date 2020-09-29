United Natural (UNFI) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.1% in Session

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $16.71 to $19.07 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for United Natural. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

United Natural currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector is Celsius Holdings Inc CELH, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

