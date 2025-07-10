United Natural (UNFI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for United Natural Foods (UNFI). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Natural due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -94.71% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, United Natural has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, United Natural has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

