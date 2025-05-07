Is United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. UNFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for UNFI is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.98. UNFI's P/B has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.77, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that UNFI has a P/CF ratio of 6.44. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.95. UNFI's P/CF has been as high as 8.41 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 5.81, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that United Natural Foods is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, UNFI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.