United Natural Foods (UNFI) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 45.14

The average one-year price target for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) has been revised to $45.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of $41.03 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.03% from the latest reported closing price of $45.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods. This is an decrease of 219 owner(s) or 38.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNFI is 0.12%, an increase of 32.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.65% to 56,719K shares. The put/call ratio of UNFI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,004K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,092K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 90.91% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,081K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,580K shares , representing a decrease of 24.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 30.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,769K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing a decrease of 24.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 50.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,469K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 10.89% over the last quarter.

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