United Natural Foods (UNFI) Implements AI, Automates Warehouse

United Natural Foods UNFI has advanced its operational capabilities through the integration of a second AI-powered robotic automation system from Symbotic SYM in its state-of-the-art distribution center in Manchester, PA. The system is set to be operational imminently. This initiative is a testament to UNFI's initiative-taking approach in leveraging innovative technology to bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of its distribution network.

In the realm of network optimization and automation, UNFI has demonstrated marked strides, particularly with the completion of two pivotal projects in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. A key move was the operational consolidation of Logan Township facility into Allentown distribution center, streamlining processes and enhancing logistical synergies.

Concurrently, UNFI has successfully executed an expansion of its automated systems at Carlisle Distribution Center. This expansion primarily augments the center's unit pick capabilities, a strategic enhancement poised to increase both capacity and output. This aligns with the company's growth trajectory and operational efficiency objectives.

What’s Next for UNFI?

UNFI, a premier North American grocery wholesaler, is set to boost its distribution capabilities with the upcoming Manchester distribution center, a 1.3 million square-foot facility expected to be operational by summer 2024. This center is a strategic move to improve customer experiences and meet growing demand in the Northeast. It will feature SYM's robotic case pick capabilities in its dry grocery area, enhancing order accuracy and automating pallet assembly.

This forms a part of UNFI's multi-year transformation plan, designed to revolutionize customer experiences at the store level. Per the reports, the Manchester facility is anticipated to be fully operational by spring 2025, reflecting UNFI's dedication to operational excellence and customer-focused innovation. Management has affirmed their strategic trajectory toward transformation and full-platform value realization.

United Natural Foods is focused on fortifying the supply chain, primarily for retailers and suppliers. This focus is rooted in enhancing distribution-network efficiency through the integration of advanced technological systems, a critical move aimed at automating and optimizing supply-chain operations.

The company has initiated a comprehensive transformation strategy as it is navigating challenges in retail footprints due to shrinking consumer demand, reduced government support and intense pricing competition. The strategy involves several initiatives, particularly focusing on near-term value-creation measures. These measures are projected to significantly boost operating efficiencies, with an estimated impact of $150 million in fiscal 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 27.4% of their value compared with the broader industry's decline of 6.1% in the six-month period. The S&P 500's Index recorded 6.8% growth in the same time frame. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales suggests growth of 2.4% from the year-ago actuals.

Key Picks

Ingredion INGR is an ingredients solutions provider, specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. It carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

BRF S.A. BRFS, a Brazil-based food company, is focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products and processed food products. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRF’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.3% and 68%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

Flowers Foods FLO, which produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. FLO delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.8% in the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Food’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6% from the year-ago reported figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.