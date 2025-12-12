Is United Natural Foods (UNFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. UNFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that UNFI has a P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. UNFI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.76. Over the past year, UNFI's P/B has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.99.

Finally, investors should note that UNFI has a P/CF ratio of 6.80. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. UNFI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.65. Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI's P/CF has been as high as 8.41 and as low as 4.47, with a median of 6.37.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in United Natural Foods's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UNFI is an impressive value stock right now.

