Is United Natural Foods Stock a Buy After a Director Purchased 17,000 Shares?

Key Points

Director James Pappas bought 17,000 shares for a total transaction value of $573,000.00, using a weighted average price of $33.71 per share as of Jan. 5, 2026.

The purchase represented 8.4% of Mr. Pappas's total reported holdings and increased indirect ownership to 194,178 shares, while direct holdings remained 24,685 shares.

This acquisition marks the only open-market buy in the recent period, following a three-year span of administrative-only filings, and leaves a significant direct ownership position intact.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Board of Directors member James C. Pappas acquired 17,000 shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in multiple open-market transactions between Jan. 2, 2026 and Jan. 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 17,000 Transaction value ~$573,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 24,685 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 194,178 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$821,269.9

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($33.71); post-transaction value based on Jan. 5, 2026 market close ($33.71).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect James C. Pappas's overall exposure to United Natural Foods?

The purchase increases indirect holdings managed through JCP Investment Management, LLC accounts to 194,178 shares, while direct exposure remained unchanged at 24,685 shares, sustaining a large overall position in the company.

The purchase increases indirect holdings managed through JCP Investment Management, LLC accounts to 194,178 shares, while direct exposure remained unchanged at 24,685 shares, sustaining a large overall position in the company. What is the scale of this transaction relative to Mr. Pappas's total reported holdings?

The acquisition represents 8.4% of total reported holdings, a notable proportion given Mr. Pappas's historical pattern of administrative-only filings and limited open-market activity in recent years.

The acquisition represents 8.4% of total reported holdings, a notable proportion given Mr. Pappas's historical pattern of administrative-only filings and limited open-market activity in recent years. Does the transaction reflect a shift in trading cadence or intent?

This marks the first open-market purchase in over three years, indicating a departure from the prior cadence of administrative adjustments and suggesting renewed investment interest.

This marks the first open-market purchase in over three years, indicating a departure from the prior cadence of administrative adjustments and suggesting renewed investment interest. How do market conditions contextualize this purchase?

The shares were acquired around $33.71 per share between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, 2026, with the stock closing at $33.27 on the final transaction date and delivering a one-year total return of 18.40% as of that date, highlighting a period of positive price momentum.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $31.75 billion Net income (TTM) ($101.00 million) 1-year price change 18.40%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 5, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

United Natural Foods offers a broad portfolio of natural, organic, specialty, and conventional grocery and non-food products, including perishables, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and private label brands.

It operates a dual-segment business model with wholesale distribution to retailers and a retail segment through company-owned grocery stores, generating revenue primarily from product sales and value-added services.

The company serves supermarket chains, independent retailers, foodservice operators, e-commerce platforms, and military customers across the United States and Canada.

United Natural Foods is a leading distributor in the North American food distribution sector, with annual revenues exceeding $31 billion and a workforce of over 28,000 employees.

The company leverages its scale and diverse product offerings to serve a wide range of retail and foodservice customers, positioning itself as a critical supply chain partner for both natural and conventional grocery channels.

Its integrated wholesale and retail operations, combined with private label and value-added services, provide a competitive edge in a fragmented and evolving consumer landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of shares by Board of Directors member James Pappas suggests he has a bullish outlook towards United Natural Foods. This is despite the company reporting a 0.4% year-over-year drop in sales to $7.8 billion in its fiscal first quarter ended Nov. 1, 2025.

United Natural Foods experienced a solid fiscal 2025, ended Aug. 2, with revenue growth of 2.6% year over year to $31.8 billion. However, it exited the fiscal year with a net loss of $118 million.

In fiscal Q1, United Natural Foods continued to remain unprofitable, posting a net loss of $4 million. On the bright side, that was an improvement over the net loss of $21 million in the prior year.

The company is investing in supply chain improvements, which may be helping its bottom line. It's also working to reduce its debt, with its net leverage ratio dropping to 3.2x in fiscal Q1 as it strives to reach a reasonable 2.5x target by the end of its 2026 fiscal year.

Perhaps these encouraging factors led to Mr. Pappas' purchase of shares. United Natural Foods shows potential, but the prudent approach is to see if the company can grow revenue in the next few quarters before deciding to invest.

Glossary

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities directly on a public exchange, not through private arrangements.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Direct ownership: Shares owned and controlled personally by an individual, not through intermediaries or entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust or investment firm, rather than held personally.

Administrative-only filings: SEC disclosures reporting non-trading changes in ownership, such as grants or transfers, not open-market buys or sells.

Trading cadence: The pattern or frequency of buying and selling activity over time.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Value-added services: Additional offerings beyond basic product sales, such as logistics, marketing, or consulting, provided to customers.

Private label brands: Products manufactured for and sold under a retailer’s own brand name, not the producer’s.

Dual-segment business model: A company structure operating two distinct business areas, such as wholesale and retail.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends United Natural Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.