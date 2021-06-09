Markets
United Natural Foods Sees FY21 Adj. EPS, Sales In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) said it now expects adjusted earnings for the full-year 2021 at the upper end of the guidance range and sales at the low end of the guidance range, due to the extended timing of onboarding new business wins.

For fiscal 2021, the company still projects earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.65 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.05 to $3.55 per share on net sales between $27 billion and $27.8 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.42 per share on net sales of $27.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

