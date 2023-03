(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) announced Thursday that Michael Stigers notified the company of his intention to resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer, UNFI Retail to pursue another professional opportunity.

Stigers will remain with the Company until May 31, 2023 to enable a smooth transition.

