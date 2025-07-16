Markets
United Natural Foods Revises Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods, a Delaware corporation, issued an update on the outlook for the fiscal year ending August 2, 2025. Adjusted EPS is now projected in a range of $0.40 - $0.80, revised from prior guidance of $0.70 - $0.90. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in a range of $535 - $565 million, updated from prior guidance of $550 - $580 million. Net sales are anticipated in a range of $31.6 - $31.8 billion, updated from prior guidance of $31.3 - $31.7 billion. Net loss is now expected in a range of $115 - $90 million, updated from prior loss outlook range of $80 - $55 million. Loss per share is now expected in a range of $1.85 - $1.45, updated from prior guidance loss guidance of $1.30 - $0.90.

The company noted that its revised outlook reflects strong performance for first three quarters of fiscal year as well as the estimated impact of previously disclosed cyber incident. The company estimates that the cyber incident will impact fiscal 2025 net sales by approximately $350 to $400 million, earnings by $50 to $60 million, which includes the estimated tax impact, and adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 to $50 million. The company noted that these estimates do not reflect the benefit of anticipated insurance proceeds, which it expects will be adequate for the incident.

The company continues to have high confidence in multi-year strategy and expects to realize previously announced long-term financial targets at an accelerated pace compared to initial targets.

Shares of United Natural Foods are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

