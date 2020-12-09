United Natural Foods Reiterates FY21 Outlook For Net Sales, Adjusted Earnings

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2021 net sales and adjusted earnings per share, while updating its outlook for earnings per share.

For fiscal 2021, United Natural Foods now forecasts net sales in a range of $27.0 billion to $27.8 billion, earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.65, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.05 to $3.55.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.34 per share for the year on revenues of $27.26 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

