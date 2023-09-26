United Natural Foods Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):

Earnings: -$68 million in Q4 vs. $39 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.15 in Q4 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of -$14 million or -$0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $7.42 billion in Q4 vs. $7.27 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.