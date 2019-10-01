Markets
UNFI

United Natural Foods Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $18.94 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $32.79 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 147.5% to $6.41 billion from $2.59 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $6.41 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNFI

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular