United Natural Foods Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $52.37 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $19.20 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $6.75 billion from $6.73 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $6.75 Bln vs. $6.73 Bln last year.

