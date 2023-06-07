United Natural Foods Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $33 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $7.507 billion from $7.242 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $7.507 Bln vs. $7.242 Bln last year.

