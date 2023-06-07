News & Insights

United Natural Foods Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

June 07, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $33 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $7.507 billion from $7.242 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $7.507 Bln vs. $7.242 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
