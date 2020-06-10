Markets
UNFI

United Natural Foods Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $88.13 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $57.09 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $6.67 billion from $5.96 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $6.67 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $26.4 - $26.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNFI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular