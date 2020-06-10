United Natural Foods Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $88.13 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $57.09 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $6.67 billion from $5.96 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $6.67 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $26.4 - $26.6 Bln

