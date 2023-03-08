United Natural Foods Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $47 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $7.82 billion from $7.42 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $7.82 Bln vs. $7.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $30.1 - $30.5 Bln

