United Natural Foods Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):

Earnings: -$15 million in Q2 vs. $19 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $4 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $7.78 billion in Q2 vs. $7.82 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $(-0.56) - $0.06 Full year revenue guidance: $30.5 - $31.0 Bln

