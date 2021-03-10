United Natural Foods Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):

-Earnings: $58.96 million in Q2 vs. -$30.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.57 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $6.89 billion in Q2 vs. $6.43 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $27.0 - $27.8 Bln

