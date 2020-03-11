United Natural Foods Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):

-Earnings: -$30.71 million in Q2 vs. -$341.73 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.57 in Q2 vs. -$6.72 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $6.14 billion in Q2 vs. $6.15 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.85 - $1.45 Full year revenue guidance: $23.5 - $24.3 Bln

