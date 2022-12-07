United Natural Foods Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $66 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $70 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $7.53 billion from $7.00 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $66 Mln. vs. $76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $7.53 Bln vs. $7.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.15 Full year revenue guidance: $29.8 - $30.4 Bln

