United Natural Foods Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):

Earnings: -$39 million in Q1 vs. $66 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.67 in Q1 vs. $1.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of -$2 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.21 per share Revenue: $7.55 billion in Q1 vs. $7.53 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.88) - $0.38 Full year revenue guidance: $30.9 - $31.5 Bln

