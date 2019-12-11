United Natural Foods Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):

-Earnings: -$383.93 million in Q1 vs. -$19.29 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.21 in Q1 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $6.02 billion in Q1 vs. $2.87 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.76 Full year revenue guidance: $23.5 - $24.3 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.